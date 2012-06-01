June 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada is withdrawing from the United Nations World Tourism Office, a move it said was formalized this week over the agency's recognition of Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

Reports in the business section:

- British oil giant BP Plc says it could unload 50 percent share of TNK-BP in a move that could fetch at least $15 billion.

NATIONAL POST

- Canadian plane-crash investigators have been called in by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration - the two main U.S. air-safety agencies - after a fatal mid-air collision this week near Washington, D.C., that, bizarrely, involved pilots from the NTSB and the FAA themselves.

FINANCIAL POST

- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says Research In Motion is an important company for Canada but suggests it won't get a bailout from the federal government.