UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
June 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Canada is withdrawing from the United Nations World Tourism Office, a move it said was formalized this week over the agency's recognition of Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.
Reports in the business section:
- British oil giant BP Plc says it could unload 50 percent share of TNK-BP in a move that could fetch at least $15 billion.
NATIONAL POST
- Canadian plane-crash investigators have been called in by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration - the two main U.S. air-safety agencies - after a fatal mid-air collision this week near Washington, D.C., that, bizarrely, involved pilots from the NTSB and the FAA themselves.
FINANCIAL POST
- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says Research In Motion is an important company for Canada but suggests it won't get a bailout from the federal government.
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".