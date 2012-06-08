June 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- NDP leader Thomas Mulcair's complaint that unrestrained
development of the Alberta oil sands is hurting other parts of
the Canadian economy does not seem to have diminished support
for his party.
Report in the business section:
- Canada is facing a potato shortage, mainly because of poor
growing conditions last summer. That has sent wholesale prices
for some spuds soaring and forced processors such as
Toronto-based McCain Foods Ltd to temporarily close some plants.
NATIONAL POST
- The federal government paid C$1.2 billion in voluntary
severance last fiscal year to 91,613 public servants who either
remain in their jobs, retired or quit on their own - a perk
unheard of to most Canadian taxpayers who are footing the bill.
FINANCIAL POST
- An aboriginal group along the proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline says Enbridge Inc's claim of widespread
support among First Nations is a "sham."