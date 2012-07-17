July 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two people are dead and at least 19 others have been
injured in a Scarborough shooting. Bill Blair, Toronto police
chief, called the shooting the worst in the city's history.
Report in the business section:
* Foreign money is flooding into Canada like never before,
helping to drive the yield on Canada's benchmark 10-year bond to
a record low and sending rates plunging across the board.
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian officials were looking into reports on Monday
that a young Ontario boxer had been killed by Russian security
forces during an anti-terrorism operation in the restive North
Caucasus.
FINANCIAL POST
* Foreign demand for Canadian securities, particularly
government bonds, continues to climb as investors seek safety
from the ongoing stress in global financial markets.