AstraZeneca sells migraine drug for up to $302 mln
LONDON, June 7 AstraZeneca continued its programme of divesting old medicines on Wednesday with the sale for up to $302 million of migraine drug Zomig to Germany's Grunenthal.
July 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An envelope addressed to Luka Rocco Magnotta, which was later found to contain a suspicious powder, prompted authorities to shut down one of Canada's biggest postal centres.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp is grappling with rising diamond inventories and falling prices as the slack global economy prolongs a year-long slump.
NATIONAL POST
* Former Conservative MP Rahim Jaffer sought secret information about Canadian military satellite technology after meeting with state-owned Chinese technology companies in China in 2010, according to a document filed in an Ottawa courthouse by private investigator Derrick Snowdy.
FINANCIAL POST
* Sizzling hot markets in Toronto and Vancouver have fueled a lot of debate lately about whether Canada's housing market is overheated.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.