July 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Canadian army colonel, who was dismissed from his command in Haiti two years ago amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship, is suing the Department of National Defence and fellow officers for defamation.

Report in the business section:

* Nordstrom Inc of Seattle is finalizing its plan to set up shops in four locations in Canada, including three top sites that Sears Canada Inc is abandoning this fall. The plans come as Sears said it will close yet another store, at Deerfoot Mall in Calgary.

NATIONAL POST

* An Iranian diplomat is said to have left Canada after being quietly removed from his post at the Ottawa embassy, even before allegations emerged this month that the Islamic regime is using its mission to monitor the activities of Iranian-Canadians.

FINANCIAL POST

* A U.S. regulator's stinging criticism of Enbridge Inc's response to a 2010 pipeline rupture in Michigan will make it tougher to convince Canadians to support a controversial $5.5 billion oil line to the Pacific Coast, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.