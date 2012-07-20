July 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* As police laid a first charge in connection with a brazen
block party shooting in Toronto's east end, community leaders
and politicians called for more support for the gang-diversion
programs which they say have a proven record of keeping at-risk
kids out of trouble.
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford is quietly building support
among her provincial colleagues for a national energy strategy,
saying Canada's prosperity hinges on forging a united front to
exploit the country's vast resource riches.
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian national defence department spent more than
C$22.7 million ($22.54 million) buying cluster bombs that Ottawa
now says it wants to ban and destroy at a cost of another C$2
million - a job that will inevitably be outsourced because no
Canadian company is capable of disposing of the controversial
weapons, the National Post has learned.
FINANCIAL POST
* TD Bank is gaining on Royal Bank of Canada's lead
as the country's biggest brand, and while BlackBerry has taken a
precipitous fall, its brand still has significant global value,
according to the latest rankings from Brand Finance Canada.