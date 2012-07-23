July 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Thousands of Canadians marched in the streets for the first time in weeks, reviving a vacationing protest movement that faces difficult tactical choices in a looming provincial election campaign.

* Massive mortgage debt is top priority for Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, but in his quest to curtail Canadians' borrowing, he might want to start thinking about the vehicles sitting in their driveways and garages too.

The use of long-term loans to buy new vehicles is skyrocketing, as car buyers look for ways to cut or hold steady a key component of a family's spending - the monthly car payment.

* One of Africa's most repressive dictatorships, Eritrea, has been collecting money to bankroll its military through its consulate in Toronto, according to a United Nations report obtained by the National Post.

* When Canada's 13 provincial and territorial premiers gather in Halifax next week for their annual Council of the Federation meeting, they will likely be outnumbered by industry lobbyists looking to bend their ears on important policy items.