THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A highly contagious bacterial disease is spreading in four provinces in Canada, infecting as many as 2,000 people with a violent, uncontrollable cough, killing an infant in Alberta, as public-health authorities scramble to boost their vaccination programs.

Report in the business section:

* A large but troubled oil sands project will fall into Chinese hands after CNOOC Ltd agreed to pay $15.1-billion (U.S.) for Nexen Inc in a takeover that signals even the most important members in the Canadian oil patch are vulnerable.

NATIONAL POST

* Premier Dalton McGuinty announced his government will permanently fund a special Toronto police squad dedicated to high crime areas, but denied Rob Ford's request for money to hire additional officers, saying the mayor should think about putting up city cash to help quash gun violence.

FINANCIAL POST

* While the European debt crisis will slow global economic growth this year and next, developing nations will have the tough task of taking up some of that slack, according to the Conference Board of Canada.