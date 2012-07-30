July 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The strategy of the Parti Québécois, if it wins the
upcoming Quebec election, is to stage a series of constitutional
and financial battles with Ottawa - and use any defeat to help
build its case for sovereignty.
* Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has revised its outlook
downwards on seven Canadian financial institutions, citing high
housing prices and consumer debt.
S&P cut its ratings on Bank of Nova Scotia, Central
1 Credit Union, Home Capital Group Inc,
Laurentian Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada
, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
.
NATIONAL POST
* A former University of Colorado graduate student accused
of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting
rampage at a Denver-area movie theater last week had been under
the care of a psychiatrist who was part of a campus
threat-assessment team.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks have long been reluctant to talk about
losses from cyber attacks, but they are increasingly buying
insurance to protect against losses from computer breaches.