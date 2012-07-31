BRIEF-The New York Times Company appoints Meredith Kopit Levien as COO
* The New York Times Company names Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating Officer
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An arbitrator has selected Air Canada's final offer to forge a new contract for pilots, clearing the way for management's proposal to launch an international discount airline.
NATIONAL POST
* A Canadian Forces aboriginal recruiting ad that likened building a canoe to serving on a warship was nixed after focus groups found it "offensive to the point of being comical," says a newly released report.
FINANCIAL POST
* Conrad Black says he sees investment potential in Canadian newspapers, sparking speculation that the former media baron wants to re-enter the media industry.
