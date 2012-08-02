Aug 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Premier Christy Clark's high-profile campaign to seek a
better B.C. deal from the controversial Northern Gateway project
does not appear to have lifted support for her embattled BC
Liberals ahead of the next provincial election, a new poll
suggests.
Report in the business section:
Canada's third-largest gold company, Kinross Gold Corp
, has abruptly replaced its chief executive officer, the
second high-profile dismissal of a major gold company president
since June.
NATIONAL POST
* Premier Jean Charest is generally not a big fan of
referendums. But as the Liberal leader launched his campaign for
a fourth straight mandate, he made it sound like the September 4
vote will be a yes-or-no choice on Quebec's contentious
tuition-hike issue.
FINANCIAL POST
* As Canadian hardware suppliers panic over the possibility
that Lowe's Companies Inc could take over Rona Inc
, the Quebec government appears to be steering towards
building a local buyout group for the Canuck retailer.