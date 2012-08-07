Aug 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* In what will go down as one of the more memorable
performances in Canadian soccer history, Canadian captain
Christine Sinclair scored three goals but was left once again
attempting to give a state of the team address after a gutting
loss.
Alex Morgan's header with 30 seconds gave the U.S. the win
and advanced them to the gold medal game on Thursday at Wembley
Stadium. Canada will play France for the bronze in City of
Coventry Stadium.
* Many see the emerging rift between Alberta and British
Columbia over compensation for the Northern Gateway pipeline as
hampering energy development by stalling the creation of a
national energy strategy. However, calls for a strategy may
themselves be the fundamental cause of the political fallout.
Alberta Premier Alison Redford has been leading the charge
for the provinces to agree to a common plan for developing
Canada's energy resources. The outcome of the latest meeting of
the premiers is that Redford will be part of a working group to
develop the strategy.
Report in the business section:
* Just days after being slammed by the U.S. regulator
governing pipelines, Enbridge Inc has been granted
permission to restart an oil line that leaked in July.
Enbridge expects oil will once again begin flowing through
Line 14 on Tuesday. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA), which sharply criticized Enbridge last
week, said on Monday that the Calgary-based company had met the
conditions necessary to restart the line in Wisconsin, although
the regulator pledged to closely monitor the company's safety
plan.
* A bid by Best Buy Co Inc founder and former
chairman Richard Schulze to take the struggling electronics
chain private has been greeted by a wave of skepticism in the
market.
On Monday, Schulze, who holds 20.1 percent of Best Buy
stock, said he would offer to buy the shares he doesn't already
own for $24 to $26 apiece, which values the entire company at
$8.2 billion to $8.9 billion. As a result, the company's stock
price jumped more than 13 per cent on Monday but closed at
$19.99 - below the proposal, which represents a premium of 36 to
47 per cent above Friday's closing level.
NATIONAL POST
* Unlike lottery winners or Nobel Laureates, Canada's
returning Olympic champions will need to claim their medals for
Revenue Canada.
Despite the Olympics being classified as amateur sport, all
government prize money awarded to Canadian Olympic athletes is
taxable under the Canadian Income Tax Act.
FINANCIAL POST
* Food prices may grow by as much as 4 percent next year,
economists predict, as drought conditions in the U.S. are
expected to inflate the cost of everything from pork to cereal.