Aug 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* This week's visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel is
further proof that Canada is making its presence felt on the
global stage for the first time in years. It follows intensive
efforts to advance Canada's trade agenda, and builds upon Canada
gaining admission to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade
agreement negotiations in late June.
* Jean Charest is seeking to tap into Quebeckers' economic
nationalism by promising a $1-billion fund to help companies
finance foreign acquisitions.
But he is also promising a new law that would give Quebec
companies more power to reject foreign takeovers without giving
shareholders a say - a vague promise which the Quebec Liberal
Leader and his finance minister described in very different
terms.
Report in the business section:
* The auction of ING Bank of Canada, which could
be the largest sale of retail banking assets of its kind in the
country in more than a decade, presents a significant problem
for the financial institutions seeking to snap up the business.
As prospective buyers submit bids, much of the value depends
on a key question: How many ING Direct Canada customers will
stick around if the business is swallowed up by a larger player.
* Canadian retailers are urgently moving to boost
productivity amid mounting competitive pressure - and they are
doing it with fewer employees.
More than 45,000 jobs were lost in the retail sector between
2008 and 2011, and modest hiring so far in 2012 has been
outpaced by retail output.
FINANCIAL POST
* Peregrine Financial Group founder and Chief Executive
Russell Wasendorf was indicted on charges of lying to
regulators, a little over a month after he botched a suicide
attempt and confessed to bilking customers of his brokerage for
years.
Wasendorf "overstated the value of PFG's customer segregated
funds by at least tens of millions of dollars" to the Commodity
Futures Exchange Commission, according to the indictment, filed
in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.