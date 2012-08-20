Aug 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Corrections Canada faces years of big budget cuts even as
its resources are stretched increasingly thin. The federal
agency must trim $295 million in spending by 2015 as part of the
Conservative government's deficit-reduction program.
Reports in the business section:
* General Motors of Canada Ltd is tackling a broad array of
costs, making substantial changes to pension plans and
health-care benefits for its salaried employees as it kicks off
wage negotiations with its unionized workers.
NATIONAL POST
* It has little money or organization, but Quebec's
Conservative party, which once ruled the province before falling
into oblivion, is trying to make a comeback in the Sept. 4
election.
FINANCIAL POST
* With home-ownership rates headed for record levels and the
federal government tightening lending rules to cool the market,
the question now is whether we have reached the saturation
point.