BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires Crosman Corporation
* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million
Aug 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The British Columbia government plans to seek an injunction to stop a Vancouver private clinic from extra billing patients for services covered by the province's health plan.
Reports in the business section:
* Royal Bank of Canada is raising two of its mortgage rates by one-fifth of a point each, starting Tuesday. RBC's posted rate for a three-year, fixed-rate mortgage will go up 0.2 percentage points to 4.05 percent.
NATIONAL POST
* The issue of student strikes, which had fallen off the radar during the Quebec election campaign after captivating the province for months, made a brief return as an election issue Monday.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks will come under increased pressure as revenues from key businesses such as consumer lending and capital markets start to decline over coming quarters, Fitch Ratings warned.
