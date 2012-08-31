Aug 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Quebec police are on the hunt for a sticky-fingered thief after millions of dollars of maple syrup vanished from a Quebec warehouse. The theft was discovered during a routine inventory check last week at the St-Louis-de-Blandford warehouse, where the syrup is being held temporarily.

* The trophy case of empty liquor bottles that has become a standard of dorm-room decor will not be tolerated at Acadia University next week. The school in Wolfville, N.S., has rolled out what may be the most comprehensive campus alcohol strategy of any university in response to the alcohol-related death of a student in residence last year.

Reports in the business section:

* Alberta is veering toward a deficit as high as $3-billion this year, more than three times larger than expected, as a slump in oil prices forces the government to find ways to slash spending.

* Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that its Kindle Fire tablet accounts for 22 percent of U.S. tablet sales and that the device is sold out. The news from Amazon comes one week before it holds a press event in Santa Monica, California, fueling speculation it will launch new tablet devices.

NATIONAL POST

* A man charged with the slaughter of more than 50 sled dogs near Whistler, B.C., two years ago has pleaded guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals. Sled dog operator Robert Fawcett entered his plea while standing next to his lawyer in a North Vancouver court, while outside, about a dozen animal rights advocates gathered, calling for a prison sentence for Fawcett.

* An Ontario woman who started a family with another inmate while serving a life sentence for killing an eight-year-old boy will get a second chance at building a life outside prison. Amina Chaudhary, 51, gasped and shook with relief Wednesday when members of the Parole Board of Canada handed down their decision to release her to a halfway house in Hamilton.

FINANCIAL POST

* The start of Ottawa's review of a bid by China's state-owned energy company for Nexen Inc has sparked another round of political acrimony over who should ultimately control Canada's resources and who stands to gain or lose.

* The National Bank of Canada isn't following the dividend-increasing example of the country's large banks, even though the Quebec-based bank's profits grew by 13 percent in the third quarter to $379-million.