THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A winner will be declared in the wee hours of voting day
in this tight Quebec election, but the most probable result is
that no leader emerges with a mandate for bold action.
Reports in the business section:
* Canaccord Financial, Canada's largest independent
securities firm, is showing its ability to attract big name
hires by adding a senior Lazard banker as its new head for
Britain and Europe. Canaccord is bringing on Alexis de Rosnay as
Chief Executive of the firm's U.K. and Europe investment banking
operations.
* Trapeze Group, a Mississauga-based transit consultant and
software company, has bought German ticketing company Elgeba
Gerätebau GmbH, beefing up its portfolio of services for
transportation companies internationally.
NATIONAL POST
* Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu called Sunday for
Tony Blair and George Bush to face prosecution at the
International Criminal Court for their role in the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion of Iraq.
FINANCIAL POST
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,
possibly the most acquisitive company in Canada and definitely
one the country's most successful stocks, is looking to pull off
another big buy. The Montreal-based company said it has agreed
to buy dermatological product company Medicis Pharmaceutical
Corp for $2.6-billion.
* Athabasca Oil Corp confirmed Friday it had signed
a letter of intent that "contemplates a joint venture" involving
two properties in northern Alberta - Hangingstone and Birch -
both within an hour's drive from Fort McMurray. No details
regarding the identity of the partner company or the value of
the potential deal were released and the company stressed "that
no assurance can be given that the transaction will be
completed."