Sept 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Faced with deepening cuts to the time they get from
teachers, students are pushing back, testing whether they can be
more than pawns in Ontario's latest labour battle.
* A massive delegation of Indian finance officials is in
Canada this week looking for tips on how to successfully launch
a new sales tax. One of the main lessons they've learned so far:
Putting it to a referendum is a bad idea.
Reports in the business section:
* Suncor Energy Inc has rolled out plans to buy back
up to $1-billion worth of its own stock, reinforcing its new
focus on financial returns rather than production growth.
NATIONAL POST
* A relatively new section of the Criminal Code makes it too
easy to label certain serial offenders as "dangerous offenders"
and infringes upon the principles of fundamental justice under
the Charter, an Ontario judge has ruled in a precedent-setting
case.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's housing correction "appears to be underway,"
Toronto-Dominion Bank's chief economist said Tuesday,
one day after data showed national home sales plummeted in
August.
* The head of the Canadian Auto Workers union says he is
optimistic after a day of constructive talks with General Motors
that a new collective agreement can soon be reached with
the automaker.