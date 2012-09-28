Sept 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is poised to adopt a sweeping new investment treaty between Canada and China without a single Parliamentary vote or debate.

The text of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement was released for the first time this week and members of Parliament are just starting to work their way through the legal document.

* The Supreme Court of Canada has joined the battle to eliminate bullying, clearing the way for a Nova Scotia girl to pursue her Facebook tormentors under a cloak of anonymity.

The court said on Thursday that vulnerable minors cannot be expected to confront cyber bullies unless they can do so without exposing their full identities.

* Canada's population is growing faster than any other G8 country, driven largely by immigration, Statistics Canada says. Saskatchewan has become a magnet for newcomers, with immigration fuelling a larger share of its population growth than any other province or territory.

The country's population nudged closer to 35 million, sitting at an estimated 34,880,500 on July 1. The figure is up 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, making Canada's annual growth rate the highest among G8 countries.

Reports in the business section:

* Research in Motion Ltd is learning to be hungry again. Once the dominant force in the smartphone industry, the struggling BlackBerry maker is undertaking a company-wide plan to become smaller and leaner, slashing thousands of jobs to offset its tumbling sales.

* Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan is trying to make amends with Alberta, telling business leaders his government supports development in the oil sands despite previously saying the hot energy industry hurts manufacturing in eastern Canada.

* Big investment decisions loom for auto makers and the federal and Ontario governments in the next four years as companies take advantage of a new contract that should stabilize their labour costs and possibly cut them.

NATIONAL POST

* NDP leader Adrian Dix says if he is elected premier, he will consider getting rid of British Columbia's balanced-budget legislation.

Dix said Thursday he doesn't like the Liberal government's budget law, saying it's better to have the goal of balancing the budget rather than having a law that has to be repealed every time the books are inconveniently in the red.

* By going against party wishes and voting to re-evaluate Canadian policy on where personhood begins, Rona Ambrose, minister of state for the status of women, has sparked not only a backlash, but a debate over whether women can both champion women's rights and yet have nuanced views about abortion.

Ambrose faced calls for her resignation and a barrage of criticism Thursday after standing up in support of M-312, a private member's motion that would have struck a committee to study parts of the Criminal Code that establish when a fetus becomes a legal person.

FINANCIAL POST

* The impressive rally in commodities this past summer has lost steam in recent weeks despite another flood of liquidity from central banks, and slower emerging market growth may further weaken resource prices, says a new report from Capital Economics.

"The prospects for economic growth in commodity-hungry emerging markets suggest the outlook remains challenging," said economists Mark Williams and Neil Shearing.

* The scene has been set for a little diversification in the world of mutual fund trusts, a category of issuer available under Canada's Income Tax Act.

Over the past 22 months, the category has been the home of oil and gas issuers who own properties in the U.S. and sell a piece of those properties to Canadian investors. So far three issuers - Eagle Energy Trust, Parallel Energy Trust and Argent Energy Trust - have tested the market and found willing buyers.