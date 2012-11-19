Nov 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A decision that promises to shape the course of Ontario's
growing labour strife with teachers will be waiting on Education
Minister Laurel Broten's desk Monday morning, in the form of
three tentative deals signed this weekend.
The agreements give a glimmer of hope for labour peace, but
they must still be approved by Broten, who insists that they be
"substantively identical" to terms agreed with the English
Catholic teachers' union in July. Details of the deals were not
released. ()
* Canada's diplomats in Moscow will have to work another
three years in an embassy compound that's vulnerable to
terrorist attack and the prying eyes of foreign spies, The
Canadian Press has learned.
Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird was warned in an
internal memo from a senior bureaucrat that Canada's embassy in
the Russian capital offers "almost no protection" against a
terrorist attack. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Among the risks looming over Canada's economy, from the
U.S. fiscal cliff to Europe's recession, inflation does not rank
high on the list.
The pace of consumer price increases has been tame for the
past half year, running at an annual pace of 2 percent or less
since March. In recent months, core inflation has been lower
than the Bank of Canada had expected, and the central bank now
says inflation won't pick up to its 2 percent target until the
end of 2013, "somewhat later than previously anticipated". ()
* Canadian real estate speculators have been on a spending
spree in the United States over the past three years, buying up
billions of dollars of foreclosed homes from Florida to
California with an eye to renting those properties out and
eventually cashing in on a rebound in home prices. Several
companies have since gone public or are now laying the
groundwork for initial public offerings. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Awash in resource revenues and the blessings of high
growth and low unemployment, Alberta said this past week it
would nonetheless become the final province to succumb to the
temptation of debt financing. After enjoying a virtually debt
free ledger for decades, premier Alison Redford announced what
amounted to a stunning shift in the province's long standing
policy when she told reporters:"If everything we do right now is
funded fully with cash in the bank, then we are never going to
build anything more in this province". ()
* Several major retailers are taking the Quebec government
to court over the provincial language watchdog's insistence they
modify their commercial brand names to include some French.
The retailers include some of the biggest brand names in
North America - Walmart Stores Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
and Costco Wholesale Corp. Their lawyers are
expected in Quebec Superior Court on Thursday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* John De Goey was considered a villain when he started
arguing in the early 2000s that fee-based compensation was the
necessary way of the future for Canada's investment industry.
The idea that financial advisors would have clients pay directly
and transparently for their services was a slap in the face to
the commission-based model that had long been their bread and
butter.
Today the majority of Canadian advisors earn their living
from "trailer fees" embedded in mutual funds so quietly that
many investors believe the advice is free. Some people actually
buy mutual funds without an adviser, in which case the fees are
still charged. ()