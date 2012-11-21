Nov 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta is overhauling parts of its election financing
laws, boosting fines for illegal donations and removing a gag
order on its chief electoral officer -- but doing little to rein
in the influence of major donors.
Bill 7, tabled Tuesday, doesn't change the limit on
donations to political parties, continues to allow corporate and
union donations, doesn't cap party spending and doesn't clarify
the law on donation splitting, where one person's cheque is
apportioned into donations from several people. ()
* Israel's ambassador says Canada is backing her country's
right to defend itself without pressuring the country to end its
strikes in Gaza quickly.
Ambassador Miriam Ziv said Ottawa has given Israel a clear
message of support since Israel began airstrikes in the Gaza
strip a week ago. The Harper government has been unequivocal in
backing Israel's right to defend itself in the face of rocket
attacks from Hamas and other groups in Gaza, she said. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The World Trade Organization has ruled that a critical
component of Ontario's green energy program breaches
international trade law, according to sources.
A source familiar with the ruling said it is not favourable
to the domestic content requirements contained in Ontario's
so-called feed-in tariff program, the centrepiece of the green
energy program that provides solar, wind and other renewable
energy companies with long-term guaranteed revenue contracts.
()
* Airfares to many smaller Canadian communities could be cut
by a half in a year's time, if WestJet Airlines Ltd's
chief executive has his way.
Gregg Saretsky, who prefers terms such as "rational pricing"
rather than price wars, says that he foresees WestJet's new
regional carrier WestJet Encore offering fares up to 50 per cent
lower for shorter flights once the subsidiary launches in the
second half of next year. These would be for flights travelling
on average 300 miles (483 kilometres), as opposed to average
distances of 1000 miles for WestJet's main network. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The good news for Pauline Marois' two-month-old Parti
Quebecois minority government is that it is unlikely to fall on
its first budget, tabled Tuesday in the National Assembly.
The bad news is that the days when the PQ prided itself on
visionary projects are a distant memory.
Finance Minister Nicolas Marceau began his speech to the
legislature by invoking the legacy of his party's previous
governments stretching back to 1976 and Rene Levesque's first
election. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Quebec government, desperate to see companies put to
work the cash they have hoarded since the last recession, is
reviving a series of tax measures in a bid to accelerate private
investment in the economy and create jobs in strategic sectors.
The measures, tabled in Tuesday's budget by Quebec Finance
Minister Nicolas Marceau, are part of a wider effort by the
separatist Parti Quebecois to shed its image as heavy-handed
business haters and build some credibility in corporate
boardrooms. ()
* Lululemon Athletica Inc says it has settled a
patent infringement case against PVH Corp's Calvin Klein
and G-III Apparel Group Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier for
Calvin Klein.
Lululemon had claimed the companies infringed on three
different patents covering a specific overlapping style of
waistband. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Lululemon
said the lawsuit will be dismissed as a result. ()