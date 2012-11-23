Nov 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Retailers are feeling the pinch as Canadians surge to the
United States armed with a strong dollar and higher duty-free
limits, with the Black Friday shopping frenzy south of the
border threatening to further squeeze sales in this country.
Sales among Canadian retailers were nearly flat in
September, according to the latest measure released on Thursday,
weaker than expected and evidence of the pressure among
merchants to push aggressive U.S.-style promotions to stanch the
loss of customers to the United States.
* A day before the deadline, a seventh would-be leader has
entered the race for the Ontario Liberal leadership. Harinder
Takhar resigned as government services minister on Thursday and
announced his intention to join the race to replace Premier
Dalton McGuinty.
The other leadership hopefuls so far are Kathleen Wynne,
Glenn Murray, Charles Sousa, Eric Hoskins, Sandra Pupatello and
Gerard Kennedy.
Reports in the business section:
* A dispute about a plan by Chrysler Canada Inc
to open a new dealership in Calgary has thrown into question a
key rule that has governed relations between auto dealers and
manufacturers for more than a decade.
The dispute has led to an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench
injunction that puts Chrysler's plans for an eighth dealership
in Calgary on hold and has cast doubt on the so called eight
kilometre rule, which prevents auto makers from setting up new
dealerships within eight kilometres of an existing store of
their own brand.
* Investors are taking a second look at Research In Motion
Ltd. The company's battered stock is surging on new
found optimism about its upcoming BlackBerry 10 smartphones,
which are central to the company's hopes of reversing more than
a year of catastrophic losses in market share.
RIM executives are now parading the touchscreen devices in
front of wireless operators and financial analysts as they
prepare for a global launch event on Jan. 30, 2013. And so far,
the market likes what it sees.
NATIONAL POST
* Thomas Mulcair says Canada's municipalities are heading
for an "infrastructure cliff" unless the federal government
commits to long term, stable funding to repair crumbling roads,
water and sewer systems.
And the NDP leader says that commitment must be made in the
next budget in 2013 since the current Building Canada Fund is
set to expire the following year. The fund, launched in 2007,
has pumped some C$33 billion ($33.06 billion) into municipal
infrastructure projects.
FINANCIAL POST
* Alberta, burned in its effort to export oil through the
proposed Northern Gateway pipeline in British Columbia, is now
turning to Quebec as an outlet for its valuable crude.
Whether it will meet a willing partner or another enemy
really depends on which side of the two-faced Parti Quebecois
wins out: The one that snubbed Alberta on Nov.14 and accused the
province of "wanting to transport its oil on our territory
without our consent"; or the one that's hinted it understands
the potential economic bene.
* Royal Bank of Canada says the cost of home
ownership became more affordable in the most recent quarter due
to a modest decline in home prices and gains in Canadian
household incomes. RBC's affordability index for a detached
bungalow stood at 42 percent of income nationally in the second
quarter.
An owner would need to spend 42 percent of pre-tax annual
income to pay for mortgage payments, utilities and property
taxes -- 1 percentage point lower than in the third quarter of
2011.