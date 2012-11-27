Nov 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Mark Carney is leaving the Bank of Canada with a groomed successor in place, a slate of worthy outside candidates and a long list of thorny problems for whoever takes the job. Senior deputy governor Tiff Macklem, the current No. 2 at the Bank of Canada, is the obvious choice to fill the large shoes of the savvy and charismatic Carney. ()

* The Harper government is axing two-thirds of its fleet of Challenger jets, cutting back on the symbolic perk that has gotten so many officials in hot water over the years. ()

Reports in the business section:

* George Weston Ltd's bread business is getting squeezed, and a big part of the problem comes from an unlikely source: its Loblaw grocery arm. Struggling with declining fresh bread sales, the Weston family's food company is racing to catch up with the fast changing trend of consumers switching to alternatives such as flat breads and gluten-free offerings. ()

* Merck Canada Inc is investing C$12.5 million to fund research at three Quebec university-affiliated and hospital-based research centers as part of its commitment to research and development in Quebec. The investment will go to the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, the CHUM Research Centre and the Montreal Heart Institute Research Centre. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto City Hall lurched into upheaval Monday as a Superior Court judge gave Rob Ford two weeks to vacate his seat over a conflict of interest violation, prompting the mayor to vow he would "fight tooth and nail" to remain in office. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* SNC Lavalin Group Inc has confirmed that it made payments for more than a decade to commercial agents for projects in Libya, payments it says part of an investigation by Swiss authorities. The Montreal-based engineering and construction giant said Monday that it retained Duvel Securities Inc and Dinova International Inc in connection with projects in the North African country between 2001 and 2011. ()

* Companies mining in Quebec are expected to ship C$9.6 billion worth of minerals this year, double the amount exported only five years ago. But the boom taking hold is being complicated by political uncertainty and competing visions over just how far taxpayers should go in backing companies digging valuable resources in their midst. ()