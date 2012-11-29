Nov 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Susan Rice's would-be path to the U.S. State Department
hit another snag on Wednesday following revelations that she
owns significant stock in Calgary-based TransCanada Corp
, the energy giant hoping to win approval from the Obama
administration to build its Keystone XL pipeline. ()
* Canada and Denmark have reached a tentative agreement on
where to set the boundary between the two countries in the
Lincoln Sea. The body of water is in the Arctic Ocean just north
of Ellesmere Island and Greenland. The tentative agreement
builds on a 1973 treaty which established the maritime boundary
between the two countries. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's most populous province is settling into a
troubling era of stagnant growth that could be alleviated if
businesses stop sitting on "dead money" and ramp up investments,
a study to be released on Thursday argues. The group singles out
the "dead cash" on the balance sheets of Ontario businesses as
an opportunity to boost the province's prosperity. ()
* The North American energy glut is exacting a growing toll
on the treasuries of Canada's western provinces, as corporate
spending and profits fall far below expectations. With oil
backing up behind full pipelines and Canadian energy companies
selling their most lucrative product at large discounts,
corporate earnings are tumbling far below expectations. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The latest leak from the Canada-European Union free trade
talks -- for what would a closed door, confidential negotiation
be without biweekly leaks -- has caused more than the usual
consternation among the Usually Consternated. According to the
documents, prepared for the EU Trade Commission and leaked to La
Presse, the EU is pushing for access to government procurement
in areas where its firms are now excluded from bidding, such as
energy and public transit. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In what is ballooning into the largest corporate scandal
in Canada's history, Quebec anti-corruption police have arrested
Pierre Duhaime, the former chief executive of engineering giant
SNC Lavalin Group Inc, and begun efforts to extradite
another former company executive who is in a Swiss jail. ()
* Inmet Mining Corp said it has rejected a takeover
proposal from rival copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd
that values the company at C$70 a share, or about C$4.9
billion. Toronto-based Inmet called the cash-and-stock offer
"highly conditional" and said that its board determined that it
is not in the best interests of shareholders. ()