Nov 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Public elementary school teachers across Ontario will
start one-day walkouts in the second week of December, and high
school teachers are considering whether to join their
counterparts on the picket lines, The Globe and Mail has
learned. Multiple school boards will likely shutter their
buildings during the walkouts, leaving parents scrambling to
find alternative child care. ()
* Quebec's corruption inquiry has wrapped up its public
hearings for the year after weeks of bombshell-laden testimony
that blew up two mayors' careers and managed to rattle the
realms of politics, business and organized crime. The
Charbonneau Commission is pausing its hearings until Jan. 21,
after having toppled the long-standing mayors of Montreal and
Laval during its fall session. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chevron Corp got off to a rough start in a Toronto
courtroom on Thursday as it tried to quash a move by the Amazon
villagers attempting to collect on an $18.3 billion
environmental judgment levelled against the company by an
Ecuadorean court last year. In one of a handful of similar legal
actions around the world, lawyers for the Ecuadorean plaintiffs
are trying to get Ontario to recognize the massive Ecuadorean
ruling against Chevron, which came last year in a tangled fight
over decades of oil pollution in the Amazon. ()
* Canada's richest family is turning to a long-time
lieutenant who once worked as a news reporter to manage its vast
empire. The Thomson family has elevated David Binet to the top
job at Woodbridge Co Ltd, the private holding company that
manages most of its C$20 billion ($20.17 billion) plus fortune,
including controlling stakes in Thomson Reuters Corp
and The Globe and Mail and a large equity position in BCE Inc
. ()
NATIONAL POST
* John Baird, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, stood
before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on
Thursday and denounced a resolution recognizing a Palestinian
state -- which he knew was about to pass by a huge majority --
while threatening possible repercussions from Canada. Baird
called the UN motion "utterly regrettable," accused the UN of
abandoning its "policy and principle" and dropped the veiled
threat of unspecified actions Canada might take in response. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* A new report says Ontario businesses need to start
spending the "dead cash" languishing in coffers if the province
wants to prevent "slow or stagnant" economic growth. The Task
Force on Competitiveness, Productivity and Economic Progress
says Ontario's economy can no longer afford for companies to
hold onto "larger cash balances" instead of investing the money
to trigger more productivity. ()
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's goals for improving
its operations are "unachievable" and a double-digit correction
may be lying in the wings in the coming months, one analyst
warned investors on Thursday. Walter Spracklin, an analyst at
RBC Capital Markets, splashed cold water on CP's red-hot stock
in the lead up to its investor meeting next week, where the
company's new management under recently appointed chief
executive, Hunter Harrison, is expected to unveil its turnaround
plan. ()