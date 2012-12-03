Dec 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario elementary school teachers began on Sunday to cast
electronic ballots on whether to hold one-day walkouts, the next
step in their confrontation with the government over imposing
the terms of their contracts. ()
* Within hours of the rebel withdrawal from Goma, armed men
were attacking a refugee camp near the city. The new violence,
along with another reported attack on Rwanda by a militia group
near Goma, was a reminder that eastern Congo remains a powder
keg of unresolved conflicts and heavily armed factions, despite
the much-touted pullout from Goma by the M23 rebels on Saturday.
()
Reports in the business section:
* Roam Mobility Inc is setting its sights on a rapidly
growing market: U.S. consumers who want temporary, easily
disposed cellphone numbers.
The Vancouver-based mobile upstart, says its product, called
Ready SIM, allows consumers to purchase a product anonymously
and begin using its prepaid talk, text and data plans just
minutes after purchase since the process does not require any
paperwork or dealer assistance. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The U.S. treasury secretary fired a warning shot on
Sunday, alerting Americans that Republicans will push the
country off the so-called fiscal cliff -- and into a potential
recession with global consequences -- if they don't agree to tax
increases for the wealthiest two per cent of citizens. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Accused of fraud, former SNC Lavalin Group Inc
chief executive Pierre Duhaime left the company with a
retirement payout potentially worth C$13.2 million ($13.29
million) including stock options. And the engineering giant has
no way other than suing him to try to get the money back.()