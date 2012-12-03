Dec 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Ontario elementary school teachers began on Sunday to cast electronic ballots on whether to hold one-day walkouts, the next step in their confrontation with the government over imposing the terms of their contracts.

Within hours of the rebel withdrawal from Goma, armed men were attacking a refugee camp near the city. The new violence, along with another reported attack on Rwanda by a militia group near Goma, was a reminder that eastern Congo remains a powder keg of unresolved conflicts and heavily armed factions, despite the much-touted pullout from Goma by the M23 rebels on Saturday.

* Roam Mobility Inc is setting its sights on a rapidly growing market: U.S. consumers who want temporary, easily disposed cellphone numbers.

The Vancouver-based mobile upstart, says its product, called Ready SIM, allows consumers to purchase a product anonymously and begin using its prepaid talk, text and data plans just minutes after purchase since the process does not require any paperwork or dealer assistance.

The U.S. treasury secretary fired a warning shot on Sunday, alerting Americans that Republicans will push the country off the so-called fiscal cliff -- and into a potential recession with global consequences -- if they don't agree to tax increases for the wealthiest two per cent of citizens.

Accused of fraud, former SNC Lavalin Group Inc chief executive Pierre Duhaime left the company with a retirement payout potentially worth C$13.2 million ($13.29 million) including stock options. And the engineering giant has no way other than suing him to try to get the money back.