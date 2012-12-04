Dec 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Republicans made their first formal proposal to avert
America's fiscal cliff, offering to increase government revenue
by $800 billion over a decade but the plan does little to narrow
their differences with the White House. ()
* Canada's foreign aid agency should play an active role in
promoting the country's economic interests abroad rather than
limiting its scope to poverty reduction alone, international
co-operation minister Julian Fantino said. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP has been
accused by regulators of failing to properly scrutinize the
books of failed forestry company Sino-Forest Corp,
marking a rare case of auditors facing allegations of wrongdoing
by the Ontario Securities Commission. ()
* Saputo Inc is bolstering its presence in the
United States with the $1.45 billion acquisition of dairy
products maker Morningstar Foods LLC. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Iran has suspended the death sentence for Canadian
resident Saeed Malekpour, a computer programmer who was facing
execution on charges of developing and promoting porn websites.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian auto sales are expected to come in just shy of a
new record in 2012 after a strong month of sales across the
country in November. Ford Motor Co of Canada Ltd remained the
top seller in Canada for the month, and for the year to date. ()