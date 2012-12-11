Dec 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ontario's students are bracing to go as long as two years without sports teams, clubs, field trips and after-school help as the dispute between teachers and the Liberal government drags on.

Students have been walking out of class to demand their favorite activities be restored, but they are unlikely to get their wish any time soon. ()

* In a reaction perhaps unique in labor annals, negotiators for the Health Sciences Association are so outraged by the provincial government's last contract offer that they have called off their latest round of job action. ()

* B.C. Premier Christy Clark will be seeking a mandate from the province's voters to carry on with her jobs plan, one that she says has already created 50,000 new jobs. Even as a leading economist called the government's job numbers into question. ()

* Alberta issued a chilly response to Ottawa's new foreign investment rules, with senior ministers concerned that investment in the oilsands will slow now that wealthy state controlled energy firms are essentially off limits for more takeovers in the province. ()

* Canadian employers expect modest hiring at the start of the next year, though a cloudy economic outlook means many are more apt to hire on a temporary rather than permanent basis. ()

* Egypt's military assumed responsibility on Monday for protecting state institutions and maintaining security ahead of a Dec. 15 constitutional referendum, as the country braced for another round of mass demonstrations by the supporters of the country's Islamist president and the liberal opposition over the disputed charter. ()

* The Taliban could take over the government of parts of Afghanistan's south and east, with insurgents being drafted into the cabinet, according to a new peace plan that emerged on the eve of talks in Turkey. ()

* Bank of Nova Scotia has been waiting more than a year for Chinese regulators to approve a proposed C$720 million ($729.37 million) acquisition of a minority stake in Bank of Guangzhou, but there is no reason to believe the deal will happen any time soon. ()