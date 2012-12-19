UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
Dec 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The White House signaled its support for a renewed federal ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, as the National Rifle Association and top Senate Republican expressed openness towards measures aimed at preventing a repetition of the Newtown massacre. ()
Reports in the business section:
* U.S. Republicans tried to squeeze more concessions from the White House on taxes on Tuesday in political maneuvering for a deal that would prevent the U.S. economy from going over the "fiscal cliff" in the new year. ()
* Canada has implemented new rules requiring airlines to advertise the actual bottom line ticket price -- including all taxes, charges and fees. Print advertising, billboards and online ads will also note the cost of those taxes and fees included in the actual airfare. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Harper government has approved funding for Canada's world-beating surveillance satellite program, just as it seemed that it may become the victim of spending cutbacks. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Porter Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that it would be entering the packaged vacation market with the launch of Porter Escapes. The new offering from the Toronto Island-based airline will include flight and hotel bundles for all 19 of its destinations. ()
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: