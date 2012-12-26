Dec 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two firemen shot dead in western New York were killed by a
gunman who set his house alight as "a trap," police said
Tuesday, and then lay in wait with three guns, including the
type of assault rifle used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook
school massacre. ()
* Mid-size Canadian universities are starting a new kind of
cost-cutting exercise as they face the prospect of prolonged
austerity and sustained pressure to show their graduates are
succeeding. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A struggling natural gas export project on the British
Columbia coast is on the cusp of being built after Chevron Corp
agreed to take over as operator of Kitimat LNG. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The official approval of Egypt's disputed, islamist-backed
constitution on Tuesday held out little hope of stabilizing the
country after two years of turmoil and islamist President
Mohammed Morsi may now face a more immediate crisis with the
economy falling deeper into distress. ()
* Police have found human remains in the burned out home of
the Webster, N.Y., ex-con who killed two firefighters and
believe the victim is the gunman's sister. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Sears Canada Inc is on the hunt for a new chief
financial officer after the unexpected resignation of Sharon
Driscoll. ()