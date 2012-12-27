Dec 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S. President Barack Obama cut short his Hawaiian
vacation and flew back to Washington to help break the
congressional stalemate in "fiscal cliff" talks, as anxiety
mounts over the looming combination of tax hikes and spending
cuts that threaten to push the U.S. back into recession. ()
* An Ontario board that oversees mentally ill offenders has
criticized Toronto's Center for Addiction and Mental Health for
not providing notification that it had isolated a troublesome
patient in a seclusion cell for two months. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Iranian government has fired back at Canada for
removing an exiled Iranian opposition group from its terrorist
blacklist while simultaneously affixing terrorist status to a
branch of the Iranian military, a move the Central Asian regime
said was "a dangerous move that can weaken international peace
and security." ()
* Toronto and much of southern and eastern Ontario braced
Wednesday for a dangerous winter storm that left six people dead
and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights across the
United States. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Boxing Day retail sales across Canada did not appear to
lose steam this year despite a dramatic rise in the number of
retailers that adopted the earlier U.S. shopping events Black
Friday and Cyber Monday. ()