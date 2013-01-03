Jan 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A clash of privacy rights and safety concerns is coming to
a head as one of Alberta's largest oil sands employers attempts
to force thousands of its workers to submit to new random drug
and alcohol tests. Arguments on the matter are now being heard
in a labour arbitration hearing in Calgary.
* Parents should brace for more labour disruptions at
Ontario's schools in 2013 after an open letter from the premier
has the unions preparing for the education minister to impose
new contracts.
The letter from Dalton McGuinty, which says the uncertainty
in education cannot continue and points to a need to balance the
budget, comes on the eve of an announcement by education
minister Laurel Broten on the government's next steps scheduled
for Thursday morning. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Residential real estate sales across Canada fell 12
percent on a year-over-year basis in November, and prices dipped
almost 1 percent. Vancouver sales were down 29 percent and
Toronto sales fell 16 percent.
NATIONAL POST
* As Alberta continues to feel the pinch of a deeply
discounted bitumen price, it is perhaps no surprise the
provincial government and oil companies are looking for an
alternative to politically contentious pipelines to get crude to
market.
The provincial government said on Monday that it is
considering spending $10-million to study building a new railway
to deliver landlocked oil to an Alaska port.
* Federal environment officials in Canada and the United
States have cracked an alleged smuggling operation that saw
scores of narwhal tusks from the Canadian Arctic illegally
shipped across the New Brunswick-Maine border in the secret
compartment of a trailer.
FINANCIAL POST
* New-York based Rosen Law Firm P.A has launched a
class-action suit against Silvercorp Metals Inc
and three of its senior executives, including Chief Executive
Rui Feng.
They are accused of overstating financial results from the
company's flagship Ying mine, causing investors to buy the stock
at "artificially inflated and distorted" prices.
* The financial positions of Canadian pension plans improved
at the close of 2012, but pension consultancy firm Mercer
suggests it is too early to pop the champagne corks.
"After a devastating 2011, 2012 was not the bounce back year
that pension plan sponsors had hoped for," said Manuel Monteiro,
a partner in Mercer's Financial Strategy Group, adding that
Mercer estimates only about one in 20 pension plans are fully
funded.