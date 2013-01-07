Jan 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ontario Liberal leadership contender Glen Murray is calling for a "paradigm shift" in the way the province finances and develops public transit projects. Many people have difficulty getting to their offices, he said, because 90 percent are a kilometre or more away from subways, streetcars and other public transit systems.

* With fiscal prudence poised to take the spotlight in the British Columbia election, a special committee with a Liberal majority has decided to replace the province's outspoken auditor general John Doyle instead of renewing his term, according to the NDP Opposition.

* Shaw Communications Inc's strategy to fend off competition from Telus Corp will come under scrutiny when the cable company releases its fiscal first-quarter results. The Calgary-based company is scheduled to report its financial results on Wednesday, just hours before its annual general meeting of shareholders.

* Canada was on a list of terrorist targets found by U.S. Navy SEALs during the May 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, according to a newly declassified intelligence report by the Integrated Threat Assessment Centre.

* The Canadian navy's joint support ship program is expected to come under the political microscope within weeks in what is likely another defence equipment embarrassment for the Harper government. The parliamentary budget officer has been examining the program and is poised to release his findings once MPs return from their Christmas break.