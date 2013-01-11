Jan 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As elementary teachers prepare to walk off the job on Friday, a hearing into whether they are staging an illegal strike continued late into the night. The Ontario government asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to declare that the one day protest by teachers is an illegal strike. ()

* Talks between Prime Minister Stephen Harper and First Nations leaders will go on without the participation of many of the invited chiefs after a day of chaotic negotiations that has further eroded an already fragile relationship. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's central bank, Bank of Canada, looking past surprisingly strong job growth at the end of 2012, is downgrading its short-term outlook for the economy as exports continue to languish. ()

* Kinder Morgan Canada is thrusting oil sands producers into the spotlight as it makes the case for a much larger pipeline to carry Alberta oil to British Columbia Lower Mainland for export. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto district school board Director Chris Spence resigned on Thursday after evidence suggested that he is a serial plagiarist, and as more investigation finds yet further evidence of copied material in his public writings. ()

* A computer glitch froze air traffic control capabilities at Toronto Pearson on Thursday, prompting flight delays and some cancellations across Canada. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Bombardier Inc said it is confident that it will defend its turf against the new re-engined regional jet from Brazilian rival Embraer SA. ()

* The Canadian investment industry's self-regulatory organization has found that the process for setting Canadian Dealer Offered Rate (Cdor), the Canadian version of Libor, is murky, complex and could be manipulated, but stopped short of making concrete recommendations on how to fix it. ()