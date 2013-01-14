Jan 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Plans will likely proceed for more First Nations protests this week, with possible blockades of railways and highways. Politicians can also expect to be greeted by more protesters when they return to their official House of Commons duties at the end of January.

However, two of Ottawa's most prominent aboriginal critics took steps this weekend to soften their tone. ()

* The Canadian government is in early stages of providing military training to Niger, a country struggling to cope with the spreading Islamic extremism afflicting neighbouring Mali and the region. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Three former Nortel Networks Corp executives, accused of fraudulently manipulating Nortel's financial results in 2002 and 2003, will learn their fate in a Toronto courtroom on Monday when a judge will deliver his verdict in their long-running fraud trial.

Former CEO Frank Dunn, former CFO Douglas Beatty and former controller Michael Gollogly are accused of pushing the money-losing company to profitability and triggering special "return to profitability" bonuses for themselves. ()

* Leading shareholders of Inmet Mining Corp said the company is shopping a significant but minority stake in Cobre Panama, the $6.2 billion copper project it is developing in Central America, as it works to fend off a hostile takeover from rival First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Former cabinet minister Martin Cauchon has made a late entry into the already crowded federal Liberal leadership race.

Cauchon submitted his nomination papers and a $75,000 entry fee just hours before the party's registration deadline on Sunday midnight. ()

* Calls are mounting for Attawapiskat Chief Theresa Spence to end her liquid-only diet, now in its 35th day. Chief Spence has been on a diet of water, fish broth and tea since Dec. 11 in her push for a meeting with Prime Minister Stephen Harper and the Governor-General. ()