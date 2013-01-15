Jan 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada appeared to be one step closer to boycotting this
year's Commonwealth leaders' summit as Prime Minister Stephen
Harper bluntly called on the Sri Lankan government to reinstate
the country's fired chief justice Shirani Bandaranayake. ()
* The campaign to choose a successor to Ontario Premier
Dalton McGuinty is expected to split into two camps in the run
up to the leadership convention, as the candidates step up their
efforts to woo delegates and more clearly articulate how they
would govern. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Three former top executives of Nortel Networks Corp
were found not guilty of fraud, closing a key chapter
in a financial scandal that helped bring down the once-mighty
telecommunications giant.
In a ruling on Monday, Justice Frank Marrocco of the Ontario
Superior Court found that the accounting manipulations that
caused the company to restate its earnings for 2002 and 2003 did
not cross the line into criminal behavior. ()
* Alamos Gold Inc has made a takeover bid for
Vancouver-based Aurizon Mines Ltd that values the
company at C$780 million ($791.4 million).
Toronto-based Alamos has offered C$4.65 per Aurizon share in
cash and stock, which is a premium of 36 percent to Aurizon's
closing price on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ()
NATIONAL POST
* First Nations leaders and Idle No More activists have
promised only peaceful protests on their national day of action
on Wednesday, but once warmer weather sets in, key highways
including the main road to Alberta's Fort McMurray, could be
blocked for days, weeks or even months, prompting what one chief
called "chaos."
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam said that
while there are no plans to shut down Highway 63, the only
all-weather road to Fort McMurray, on Wednesday, the government
should expect a months-long summer blockade if it does not
repeal or amend its recently passed omnibus budget bill that
made changes to the Indian Act and the Navigable Waterways
Act.()
* Only days after a Newfoundland Bank of Montreal
branch was claimed by the largest fire in local memory, bank
officials have announced they will soon be up and running again
out of the back of a recreational vehicle. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Encana Corp interim Chief Executive Clayton
Woitas has emphasized in an interview that Canada's largest
natural gas producer is not for sale.
The sudden departure of Randy Eresman as chief executive
last week stirred hopes that the new leadership can rejuvenate
the ailing company, while fuelling speculations that the company
is in line for a takeover. ()
* Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it
acquired spectrum and a cable division in Southern Ontario from
Shaw Communications Inc for about C$700 million ($710
million). ()