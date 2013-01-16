Jan 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian finance minister Jim Flaherty said he is happy
that the rapid increase in the country's home prices is over. In
fact, he would be pleased if the housing market softens further.
"I don't mind prices coming down a bit too," he said in an
interview after the latest data showed that home sales fell
sharply in December compared with a year earlier. ()
* Canadian international cooperation minister Julian
Fantino's office is scrambling to explain why two strongly
partisan attacks against opposition parties were posted on the
federal government's website in recent days, a move the ruling
Conservatives are blaming on Canadian International Development
Agency (CIDA) bureaucrats. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A streamlined Catalyst Paper Corp is keen to
expand its exports to Latin America adding to its sizeable
presence in Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Mexico, Chief
Executive Kevin Clarke said in an interview. ()
* The four year court battle spawned by Nortel Networks
Corp's insolvency has left thousands of its
pensioners and former disabled employees with drastically
slashed benefits but the lawyers involved have done just fine.
The company has paid out $630 million in fees to its
professional advisers, including lawyers, accountants and
investment bankers in the United States and Canada since it
first filed for protection from its creditors in 2009, according
to court filings compiled by Diane Urquhart, a financial
consultant working with a group of disabled former employees. ()
NATIONAL POST
* People from Quebec afflicted with a terminal illness may
soon be able to seek the help of a doctor in ending their life.
A panel of legal experts has recommended the provincial
government allow what it is calling "medical assistance to die"
in rare cases where a patient is close to death and unable to
endure pain. ()
* A young Quebec man who lived a playboy lifestyle, with a
professional model girlfriend, an elite $2 million sports car
and lavish parties, has been accused by prosecutors of
masterminding a nearly $1 billion marijuana smuggling operation
that supplied much of the eastern seaboard of the United States.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* Federal industry minister Christian Paradis said that
Ottawa remained committed to courting new auto assembly work,
despite concerns that more needs to be done.
"We have to make sure that we can create a good environment
to attract investment from the companies," Paradis said on the
sidelines of the North American International Auto Show in
Detroit. ()
* David Berry, the superstar trader of Bank of Nova Scotia
, who once made almost double the pay of the bank's
chief executive, has been cleared of the allegations which
precipitated his firing seven years ago.
In a ruling on Tuesday, a panel of the Investment Industry
Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) said the self
regulatory body "has failed to make out its case against the
respondent, and the charges, are, therefore dismissed." ()