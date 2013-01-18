PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two class action lawsuits were filed against the federal government in Canada after the human resources and skills development department lost a portable hard drive containing personal information about more than half a million people who took out student loans.
The department said last week the device contained data on 583,000 Canada Student Loans Program borrowers from 2000 to 2006. ()
* The federal ethics commissioner wants to talk to Finance Minister Jim Flaherty about his letter to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) after it was revealed that he wrote to the arm's-length broadcast regulator in support of a constituent's bid for a radio licence. ()
Reports in the business section:
* More Canadians went online to do their Christmas shopping this year, according to a new report by MasterCard Advisors.
Canadian consumers spent C$2.8 billion ($2.84 billion) shopping online in December, up 26 percent over the previous year and representing about 6.6 per cent of the month's total retail sales. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Three Quebec City teens have been arrested over charges of planning a shootout at their high school.
The three teens, two boys aged 14 and 15 and a 16 year old girl, who have pleaded not guilty, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and will remain detained until a bail hearing on Monday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The blowout in price between Alberta's heavy oil and the North American benchmark price is a "longer term issue" with no quick fix, Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) CEO Leo de Bever said. ()
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March