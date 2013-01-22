Jan 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The demand for university education is not slowing down, as high school students continue to apply to Ontario institutions in record numbers. Preliminary figures released by the Ontario Universities' Application Centre showed that the number of high school students applying to first-year programs in the fall climbed by 2.4 per cent over the previous year. ()

* Cable sweepers and "hydrophobic" coatings are part of the British Columbia government's new plan to winterize the Port Mann Bridge, where last month vehicles and motorists were pummelled with ice falling from overhead cables. More than 340 insurance claims have been filed since the Dec. 19 snowstorm, according to ICBC spokesman Adam Grossman. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Rona Inc's two largest shareholders are taking matters into their own hands, installing a turnaround expert who is familiar with reducing costs to lead the board of directors.

The hardware retailer named Robert Chevrier as executive chairman, replacing Robert Paré, a Montreal lawyer who took the chairman's role in May, but who had little retail or operational experience. ()

* Sun News Network is pinning its hopes for survival on a ruling by Canada's broadcast regulator. Canada's newest and most controversial news channel has argued its signal must be broadcast into every Canadian home if it is ever going to recover from losses that have already reached C$17 million a year. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government said on Monday it will not include Governor General David Johnston in any future policy discussions with First Nations, further clouding its battle of wills with aboriginal leaders. ()

* Dan Ross, the former assistant deputy minister of defence materiel, has blamed the Stephen Harper government's culture of secrecy and a lack of accountability at all levels for the failure of the F-35 stealth fighter program. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Bank of Canada will deliver a one-two punch on Wednesday, combining its latest interest rate decision with the central bank's latest quarterly outlook for the domestic and global economies. ()

* The Alberta provincial government said on Monday that its March 7 budget for 2013-14 will make a course correction from big spending to big belt tightening as a shortage of pipeline space and competition in oil production in the United States have tempered the surge in global oil prices. ()