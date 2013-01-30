Jan 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Alberta Premier Alison Redford may get the public "conversation" she's seeking on tax rates, but reaction to her latest speech suggests she'll need to lead by example with spending cuts if she expects broad support.

Redford revealed, late in a conference call with Progressive Conservative party supporters Monday evening, some of the options on the table as she plans to overhaul the province's resource-dependent fiscal structure.

* Stephen Harper's reluctance to wade further into a military mission in Mali extended to the funding of African troops on Tuesday, as Canada offered a modest boost in aid but did not join allies in pledging money for a multinational African force.

Reports in the business section:

* Nexen Inc has laid the groundwork for a concept to use trains to carry crude to the country's West Coast for export as Canada's energy industry rushes to find new ways to move oil out of North America.

The Calgary company, which has agreed to a takeover by China's CNOOC Ltd, has spent more than a year on an idea that would see oil move by rail to the port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia, where an export terminal on federal land could load it onto tankers bound for Asia.

NATIONAL POST

* New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has waded into the national unity swamp, with proposed legislation specifying that a bare majority Yes vote would be sufficient to trigger negotiations on Quebec's secession from Canada.

FINANCIAL POST

* Andrew Kriegler, a veteran of risk management and securitization, will join Canada's federal banking regulator as Assistant Superintendent of Supervision.

Kriegler, who was senior vice-president of Treasury and Risk-Management at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce until August, is expected to replace Edward Price who is scheduled to retire as deputy superintendent from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in June.