Feb 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Alberta Premier Alison Redford has replaced two of her cabinet ministers, a minor shuffle she says is evidence of her government "leading by example" as it focuses on economic development and looks for savings leading up to next month's budget.

* Amid a standoff between buyers and sellers, the number of homes sold in Greater Vancouver fell 14.3 percent last month. There were 1,351 property sales in the region in January, down from 1,577 in the same month of 2012, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Monday.

Reports in the business section:

* The end of the penny has given the Royal Canadian Mint 20 percent more capacity, and it plans to put it to use producing other countries' coins. The Mint struck its final penny last May after the federal government announced it would kill the coin as a cost-saving measure. Monday marks beginning of the penny's phase-out as the Mint will stop distributing them to retailers and banks.

NATIONAL POST

* The official word on the progress of free trade negotiations between Canada and the European Union is that "no deal is imminent." Unofficially, trade sources suggest a framework deal is sitting on the Prime Minister's desk, waiting for him to decide whether the terms are likely to cause him unacceptable political headaches.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's decision to hire away a top Canadian National Railway Co executive came with the hefty price in the form of a deal not to hire about 60 of its rivals' top marketing and operations executives through 2016. Canadian Pacific said Monday it had appointed Canadian National's chief operating officer, Keith Creel, as its new president, chief operating officer, and the likely successor to Hunter Harrison as its chief executive. (Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)