THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian government is prepared to knock holes in the
hefty tariff walls shielding dairy producers from foreign
competition and admit more European cheese into the country in
return for greater access to EU markets for Canada's beef and
pork.
* The Conservative government is preparing to commit
long-term cash for infrastructure in its 2013 budget in an
effort to squeeze more projects - including partnerships with
the private sector - out of limited public funds.
Reports in the business section:
* Suncor Energy Inc has taken a writedown of nearly
C$1.5 billion on its Voyageur project, a massive oil sands plant
that is now at serious risk of cancellation.
* Kathleen Taylor spent years preparing for the top job at
Four Seasons Hotels Ltd, but the company said on
Tuesday that she will be replaced only three years after she
finally sat down in the corner office.
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper would seek a constitutional
amendment to give the House of Commons primacy over any future
elected Senate, said Harper's point-person on reform in the
Senate.
FINANCIAL POST
* Car loans drove Canadians to record debt in the fourth
quarter of 2012 as the pace of consumer borrowing began to pick
up after a brief lull, according to a survey released on
Tuesday.
Credit agency TransUnion says the average consumer's total
debt, not including their mortgage, rose to $27,485, a 5.9
percent increase from $25,960, a year earlier. )