Feb 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Stephen Harper's Conservative Party is fighting changes to
federal ridings in Saskatchewan after an independent commission
recommended new boundaries that should make it easier for Tom
Mulcair's New Democratic Party to regain a foothold there.
* Ottawa's finances are taking a hit from discounted prices
for Canadian oil, and Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says this
will force him to hold a harder line on spending as he prepares
the 2013 budget.
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian consumers are victims of higher prices driven by
less competition than in the United States, the Senate says, as
it formally urged the federal government to close that price gap
by reducing tariffs and other barriers at the border.
* With demand among air travelers showing no signs of
waning, WestJet Airlines Ltd posted strong
fourth-quarter and year-end profits, beating most industry
watchers' expectations.
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan will be resigning
his seat in the legislature next week.
A government source tells The Canadian Press that Duncan
will make it official when he holds a news conference Thursday
at Queen's Park.
* Attawapiskat Chief Theresa Spence has called a band
council meeting for Thursday to discuss a blockade on a winter
road leading to a De Beers diamond mine.
De Beers Canada says a group of residents of the remote
northern Ontario reserve set up the blockade on Monday on a road
the company uses to move in supplies like fuel, machine parts
and equipment that would be too heavy to fly in.
FINANCIAL POST
* Consumers are asking for clear language in their cellphone
contracts and want to be able to put a cap on extra fees, says a
draft of a national wireless code.
Thousands of Canadians contributed their ideas to the first
draft of the national wireless code, which was released Monday
by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission.