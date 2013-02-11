Feb 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Premier-designate Kathleen Wynne turned to her leadership
rivals and some Liberal backbenchers for key positions in her
new cabinet, which will be sworn-in Monday afternoon, The
Canadian Press has learned.
Sources said leadership contender Charles Sousa, a former
banker, will become Ontario's new finance minister, taking over
from Dwight Duncan, who will officially resign his Windsor seat
on Thursday.
* Canada is in danger of losing a major international battle
over its management of polar bears with former allies reversing
their position and supporting a proposed ban on cross-border
trade in parts of the animals.
Reports in the business section:
* The sawmills of three major Canadian lumber producers are
expected to enjoy brisk orders this year, especially as housing
markets in the United States perk up.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor Corp and
International Forest Products Ltd, which report their
fourth-quarter results this week, have regained their swagger
during the long road to recovery over the past four years.
NATIONAL POST
* An evangelical organization that describes homosexuality
as a "perversion" and a "sin" is receiving funding from the
Government of Canada for its work in Uganda, where gays and
lesbians face severe threats.
* Thousands of vending machines still can't digest those
plastic C$20 ($20) bank notes the government released two months
ago, with machine owners blaming the Bank of Canada for their
problems.
As many as half a million machines that scan bank notes
needed reprogramming to accept the radically redesigned $20
bills, the most popular denomination in Canada.
FINANCIAL POST
* Ernst & Young foresees a lot of "for sale" signs being
posted on energy assets around the world - and Canada's oilpatch
is no exception. The global advisory firm found 37 percent of
oil and gas respondents it surveyed globally are either in the
process of selling assets or plan to do so over the next two
years.
* The inability to get oil sands crude to the right markets
is costing the Canadian economy dearly, according to a new
report paid for by the Saskatchewan government. Each stalled
pipeline project means a loss to the Canadian economy of between
C$30 million and C$70 million every day, said the report penned
by the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary-based think-tank.