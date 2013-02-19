Feb 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The British Columbia Liberal government hired economist Tim O'Neill to spend a week reviewing the economic assumptions and revenue forecasts to help counter the eroded fiscal credibility. O'Neill's final report, which showed revenue assumptions were too optimistic, was released publicly on Monday.

* New Brunswick Premier David Alward travelled to Montreal Monday to try to convince Quebec Premier Pauline Marois that moving Alberta oil to the East Coast through Quebec would benefit all provinces. But Quebec Premier did not say if she was swayed by his arguments.

Reports in the business section:

* PMI Gold Corp and Keegan Resources Inc issued a joint statement saying they had mutually decided to abandon the plans to form a larger gold development company in Africa because it was unlikely that PMI's shareholders would approve the proposed transaction.

NATIONAL POST

* After a winter of scandals, audits and unanswered questions, a new poll suggests that the vast majority of Canadians say they want to see the Senate either abolished completely or reformed - with momentum building up the most toward scrapping it.

Only 22 percent of Canadians say they are content with the Senate's status quo, while 78 per cent would rather see it reformed or abolished, according to an exclusive poll of 1,009 Canadians conducted by Ipsos Reid for Postmedia News and Global Television.

* Thousands of people on the East Coast lost power and school was cancelled in Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick after blasts of winter wind and wet snow swept through the region. Nova Scotia Power reported about 12,000 outages by 8 a.m. local time.

FINANCIAL POST

* Quebec's fledgling oil and gas sector will name an Alberta business executive to steer its lobby group - swapping the political connections of its former president for the plain-talking style of an outsider.

Sources say Questerre Energy Corp chief executive Michael Binnion has put his name forward to lead the Quebec Oil and Gas Association. He is expected to be named interim president of the group Tuesday for a yet-undetermined period of time.

* Bombardier's electric transit technology will be tested next winter on buses in Montreal, followed in early 2014 on an urban route used by passengers in the German city of Mannheim.

Quebec Premier Pauline Marois said such a move would reduce greenhouse gases and allow for the replacement of $30-million of crude oil that is imported daily, mostly for transportation.