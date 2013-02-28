Feb 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A single entrée at many chain restaurants across Canada
contain hazardous levels of sodium that may increase the
long-term risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke,
according to new research.
* Canada is resisting pressure from Europe to allow its
financial institutions and investors to directly sue Ottawa for
measures it might take to protect the stability of the financial
system or market players, according to a leaked draft of the
services and investment chapter of the deal.
* Canada's oil industry is warning the federal government
that an aggressive move to force reductions in greenhouse-gas
emissions and other pollutants could force the closing of
several Eastern Canadian refineries, with the loss of hundreds
of well-paying jobs.
NATIONAL POST
* Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he is going to
Washington next week to not only urge U.S. lawmakers approve the
Keystone XL pipeline, but also to highlight green initiatives
taking place in his province.
FINANCIAL POST
* As erstwhile smartphone leader Nokia Oyj fails
to gain much headway on Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co, the Finnish company is setting its
sights on a weaker rival: BlackBerry. Nokia is betting
its partnership with Microsoft Corp will help it win
business users, targeting BlackBerry's stronghold.