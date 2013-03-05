March 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver and
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall each take to the road this week
to woo American lawmakers and industry leaders as TransCanada
Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline remains under the
U.S. government consideration.
* The federal Liberals are weeding out duplicate names and
mischief makers as they count the Canadians who are eligible to
vote for their new leader, but party sources say the final
number will approach 300,000, far more than the 128,000 members
that the New Democrats had on their lists last year when Thomas
Mulcair was elected to lead that party.
* British Columbia Premier Christy Clark offered up a second
resignation on Monday for a plan to use public resources to prop
up her Liberal Party's electoral fortunes, saying she will take
responsibility for an ethnic voter strategy developed with input
from key members of her staff.
Reports in the business section:
* Bell Media Inc has agreed to sell some of Canada's most
popular specialty TV networks to smooth the way for a C$3
billion ($2.92 billion) acquisition of Astral Media Inc
, including its share in six channels that Corus
Entertainment Inc will buy to solidify its position as
the dominant provider of children's TV.
* Canada's housing market may still be cooling, but there
are fears in some quarters that "bubble fatigue" will pump it
back up heading into the spring season. Home buyers are
skeptical about whether the residential real estate market is
heading for a sharp price and sales drop. At the same time,
mortgage rates are declining, not rising.
* Toronto Star, Canada's largest newspaper, is cutting 55
jobs, or about 9 percent of its workforce, from its newsroom,
outsourcing editing duties that are increasingly seen as too
costly for cash-strapped dailies trying to cope with falling
advertising revenue.
NATIONAL POST
* The Harper government is once again engaged in a war of
words with a United Nations agency. Canada can't credibly preach
human rights on the international stage when too many of its own
citizens are going hungry, the UN's right-to-food envoy, Olivier
De Schutter, told The Canadian Press in an interview.
* Bear spray wielding thieves stormed into a Vancouver Apple
Inc store just before closing on Monday, and hit about
40 people with the caustic spray before making off with an
unknown quantity of iPods, iPads and laptops.
FINANCIAL POST
* CIBC World Markets Inc said on Monday that the Canadian
economy should pick up speed in the first three months of this
year, with growth of 2 percent compared with 0.6 percent in the
final quarter of 2012. That should be followed by 2.3 percent
between April and June, before easing to 1.9 percent the
following quarter and ending with another 2.3 percent spurt in
the last three months.