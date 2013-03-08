March 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford has rolled out an austerity
budget that halts spending growth, abandons many of her election
promises and will return the province to a level of debt not
seen for two decades.
* The Parti Quebecois government is cancelling an intensive
English-language program in French elementary schools, fuelling
the debate over the importance English should have in Quebec
society.
* The Northwest Territories is about to take control of its
own land, resources and water for the first time in its history,
but former Premier Stephen Kakfwi says the transfer of power
from Ottawa to Yellowknife could come at a cost to the
environment and preservation of the land.
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc is taking a step toward a
full-blown battle with aircraft giants Airbus SAS and
Boeing Co, introducing a version of its new C Series
plane that increases the number of seats to 160.
* The federal government issued new rules designed to help
smaller players compete in the C$19 billion wireless telecom
market, but the measures may not be enough to allow them to make
substantial inroads against the industry's incumbents.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is putting a
quarter of its Montney natural gas assets up for sale or
partnership, adding another big parcel of property in the
British Columbia-Alberta region to the auction block.
NATIONAL POST
* Opposition MPs who sit on a key House of Commons committee
are poised to ask the government to turn over key financial
documents in the run-up to the federal budget.
* Ottawa's plan to bolster the navy's fleet nudged toward
the drawing board on Thursday after it signed a contract to
design the next generation of Arctic offshore patrol ships.
* The federal government has quietly conceded that it made a
"drafting error" in its oft-criticized refugee legislation
passed last June and it appears a new law may be the only way to
fix it. A "note" posted on Citizenship and Immigration's website
just above an explanation about Canada's new Refugee Appeal
Division suggests the new provision, which allows certain failed
asylum claimants to seek a second opinion, came into force four
months before it was supposed to.
FINANCIAL POST
* While Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry
said it plans less expensive devices for emerging
markets like India, the company has no plans to get into the $50
to $60 price range to compete with lower-cost Asian rivals.