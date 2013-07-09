July 9 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto's subway lines, as well as numerous traffic lights
and street lights went out across the city during a massive
thunderstorm. Environment Canada said some parts of the greater
Toronto area had been drenched with more than 100 millimeters of
rain. ()
* Hundreds of passengers were stranded on a flooded GO
Transit train for nearly seven hours after heavy rains dumped a
record level of rainfall on the city Monday evening. ()
* Edward Burkhardt, the chairman of Montreal, Maine and
Atlantic Railway, the company at the center of a devastating
blast, is accusing firefighters of shutting down the locomotive
hours before it rolled into Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's oil industry faces the risk of tightened
regulations on fuel shipments following Saturday's Lac-Mégantic
rail disaster, just as companies are relying on rails to get
rising production volumes to market. ()
* The horrific explosion and widespread destruction of the
small Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic, caused by a runaway train
carrying 72 cars of crude oil early Saturday morning, has
suddenly put Edward Burkhardt and his holding company, Rail
World Inc, under intense glare. ()
* Real estate firm Royal LePage expects Canadian house
prices to remain soft for almost another year. But the bottom
line in a new survey is that they'll continue to rise. Just at a
slower pace. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Death toll in the Lac-Mégantic train disaster rose to 13
after the provincial police announced that eight more bodies had
been found on Monday. About 50 people have been declared missing
after the explosions and fire that devastated much of the
downtown. ()
* The opposition New Democrats called on Prime Minister
Stephen Harper to clean house on Monday after allegations in a
court document that key advisers and a Conservative senator were
aware of a plan for Harper's right-hand man to personally help
Senator Mike Duffy repay C$90,000 ($85,200) in improper expense
claims. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Chicago-based businessman Edward Burkhardt and the staff
at one of his companies, little-known Montreal, Maine & Atlantic
Railway (MMA), are being vilified after one of the deadliest
train accidents Canada has ever seen. ()
* Investors and analysts will likely have some tough
questions for BlackBerry's new chief executive
Thorsten Heins and the board regarding the company's strategy at
its annual general meeting on Tuesday. Investors will also be
looking for some insight into whether the Q5 smartphone will
come to North America, and what the company's device pipeline
looks like for the rest of 2013 and beyond. ()
* Companies are pulling back on their investment plans and
keeping hiring modest amid growing uncertainty over the economic
recovery, a Bank of Canada survey of business intentions
suggests. ()