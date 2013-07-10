July 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* As Toronto residents began mopping up after record
rainfalls that stranded commuters, flooded basements and, at its
worst, left 500,000 households in the dark, the city braced for
more bad weather and took stock of a storm that early estimates
say inflicted damages of more than C$600 million ($570 million).
* As many as 60 people may have been killed at a landmark
bar in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, police say, making last Saturday's
train crash one of the worst railway disasters in recent
Canadian history. ()
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper will choose from his
majority of federal members of Parliament in determining the
composition of the next Conservative cabinet, but selecting the
right mix of ministers is no easy task. ()
* The police investigation into accusations of a couple
plotting a terror attack on Canada Day may have involved the
assistance of U.S. authorities and the controversial Mr. Big
technique, the couple's lawyer said on Tuesday. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Chief Executive Thorsten Heins
delivered a hopeful but realistic state-of-the-union-style
speech during the company's annual general meeting in Waterloo,
Ontario, as the company he heads formally changed its name from
Research In Motion Ltd. ()
* The Competition Bureau is accusing two of Canada's largest
discount furniture chains, Leon's Furniture Ltd and The
Brick Ltd, of deceptive marketing with their
well-known "buy now, pay later" promotions. ()
* China warned on Wednesday of a "grim" outlook for trade
after a surprise fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns
about the extent of the slowdown in the world's second largest
economy and increasing the pressure on the government to act. ()
* Federal and Alberta regulators have conditionally approved
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's multibillion-dollar Jackpine
oil-sands mine expansion despite their findings that it would
have a number of adverse environmental impacts. ()
* Eight meat and livestock groups from the United States and
Canada have asked a U.S. court to strike down stricter meat
labeling rules that they say have hurt U.S. processors and
Canadian farmers, arguing that they violate the country's
constitution. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Surete du Quebec Inspector Michel Forget said the police
force has launched an "unprecedented criminal investigation"
into the derailment in Lac-Megantic and has uncovered evidence
supporting a criminal probe. ()
* More than 24 hours after a powerful rain storm ripped
through the Toronto area, close to 20,000 customers in Etobicoke
were without power on Tuesday night. Toronto Hydro said
Wednesday morning is the earliest residents could expect the
lights to return. ()
* Israeli officials encouraged Canada not to cut its foreign
aid to the Palestinian Authority in retaliation to the
Palestinians seeking upgraded status at the United Nations last
year, new documents show. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Efforts to reform the battered Libor rate moved forward on
Tuesday as the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange
took over responsibility for what may be one of the world's most
important benchmarks, affecting pricing on some $350 trillion of
loans, mortgages and derivatives. ()